Actress Kristin Schaal seeks $1.85 million for Los Feliz treehouse

In the hills of Los Feliz, comedy actress Kristin Schaal and her husband, writer Rich Blomquist, are asking $1.85 million for their treehouse-like retreat.

They stand to make about half a million in profit if they get their price. Records show Schaal, who starred in “The Last Man on Earth,” and Blomquist, who wrote for “The Daily Show,” paid $1.34 million for the property in 2013.

Built in the ’50s but updated since, the two-story home enjoys city and canyon views from its hillside perch. Wood accents pop up across the open floor plan, lining the floors, doors and windows.

The living and dining room expand to a spacious entertaining deck, and the kitchen adds splashes of tile and stacked stone in addition to a wine cooler. Elsewhere are three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,239 square feet.

Out back, a tiered backyard takes full advantage of the scenic setting, as small nooks are spread among thin strips of lawn and landscaping. One space holds a swinging bench; another boasts built-in seating, a fountain and a fire pit.

Schall, 42, has appeared in a variety of shows and films over the last two decades with credits including “Flight of the Conchords,” “The Daily Show,” “My Spy” and “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” She’s also lent her voice to animated series such as “Bob’s Burgers” and “BoJack Horseman.”

In addition to “The Daily Show,” Blomquist, 43, has written for “The Last Man on Earth” and “Bless the Harts.”

Elisa G. Ritt and Sherri Rogers of Compass hold the listing.