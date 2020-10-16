Producer Marshall Herskovitz seeks $6 million for Calabasas horse ranch

Marshall Herskovitz, the producer behind the films “Traffic,” “Blood Diamond” and “The Last Samurai,” is asking $6 million for his horse ranch in the hills of Calabasas.

A sale would end an 11-year stay for Herskovitz, who also serves as president emeritus of the Producers Guild of America. Records show he paid $4.1 million for the property in 2009.

The scenic estate sprawls across 4.5 acres in the community of Monte Nido, featuring a series of structures set among oak groves and open pastures. The main home covers 6,100 square feet, and equestrian facilities include a 60-year-old barn, seven horse stalls and a pair of riding arenas.

1 / 6 The great room. (Marcelo Lagos) 2 / 6 The eat-in kitchen. (Marcelo Lagos) 3 / 6 The office. (Marcelo Lagos) 4 / 6 The bedroom. (Marcelo Lagos) 5 / 6 The bathroom. (Marcelo Lagos) 6 / 6 The pool. (Marcelo Lagos)

Advertisement

Herskovitz remodeled the home over the last decade, adding a chef’s kitchen and home theater. Colorful coffered ceilings top the formal dining room, and the chef’s kitchen sits under whitewashed beams punctuated by skylights.

Dramatic stone fireplaces run floor to ceiling in the step-up living room and two-story great room, both of which open outside. Five bedrooms and five bathrooms complete the interior.

Outside, a veranda wraps around the outside of the ivy-draped abode, descending to a swimming pool surrounded by park-like grounds with fruit trees and vegetable gardens. A flagstone patio with a Spanish-style fireplace completes the scene.

Herskovitz, 68, directed two films in the 1990s — “Jack the Bear” and “Dangerous Beauty” — before focusing on producing and writing. His recent credits include “Nashville,” “American Assassin” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”

Advertisement

Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.