Pixar director Kemp Powers picks up a Midcentury ranch in Baldwin Hills
Kemp Powers, codirector of the upcoming Pixar film “Soul,” must have liked what he saw in Baldwin Hills. He just shelled out $1.5 million — $25,000 over the asking price — for a Midcentury ranch house in the neighborhood.
Perched on a hillside lot, the low-slung abode takes in canyon views from a covered patio and backyard filled with colorful succulents. In front, lattice windows and a purple front door provide some curb appeal.
Built in the 1950s but updated since, the single-story home covers just over 2,000 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
The open floor plan is sandwiched between original hardwood floors and beamed ceilings with recessed lighting. A stone fireplace anchors the living room, and the newly remodeled kitchen tacks on a breakfast bar.
A playwright, writer and director, Powers debuted his first play, “One Night in Miami,” in 2013, and a film adaptation directed by Regina King is set for release in December. His other credits include “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Soul,” the animated Pixar film coming to Disney+ on Christmas.
Pamela Lumpkin of Compass held the listing. Obiamaka Nwabuzor of Pacific Playa Realty represented Powers.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.