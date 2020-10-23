Pixar director Kemp Powers picks up a Midcentury ranch in Baldwin Hills

Kemp Powers, codirector of the upcoming Pixar film “Soul,” must have liked what he saw in Baldwin Hills. He just shelled out $1.5 million — $25,000 over the asking price — for a Midcentury ranch house in the neighborhood.

Perched on a hillside lot, the low-slung abode takes in canyon views from a covered patio and backyard filled with colorful succulents. In front, lattice windows and a purple front door provide some curb appeal.

Built in the 1950s but updated since, the single-story home covers just over 2,000 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 / 9 The living room. (Mike Raabe) 2 / 9 The front door. (Mike Raabe) 3 / 9 The fireplace. (Mike Raabe) 4 / 9 The dining area. (Mike Raabe) 5 / 9 The kitchen. (Mike Raabe) 6 / 9 The bedroom. (Mike Raabe) 7 / 9 The patio. (Mike Raabe) 8 / 9 The backyard. (Mike Raabe) 9 / 9 The hillside home. (Mike Raabe)

The open floor plan is sandwiched between original hardwood floors and beamed ceilings with recessed lighting. A stone fireplace anchors the living room, and the newly remodeled kitchen tacks on a breakfast bar.

A playwright, writer and director, Powers debuted his first play, “One Night in Miami,” in 2013, and a film adaptation directed by Regina King is set for release in December. His other credits include “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Soul,” the animated Pixar film coming to Disney+ on Christmas.

Pamela Lumpkin of Compass held the listing. Obiamaka Nwabuzor of Pacific Playa Realty represented Powers.