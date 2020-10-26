Grammy-winning songwriter Andy Paley lists Los Feliz charmer

Andy Paley, the veteran songwriter known for his collaborations with Brian Wilson and his 1970s power pop duo the Paley Brothers, just listed his longtime home in Los Feliz for $1.25 million.

That’s nearly quadruple the $325,000 he paid for the property in 1988, records show.

The hillside home was built in 1928 by sculptor Steven Gaal, whose work can be found in the interiors of the Pantages Theatre and Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre. Over 90 years later, the Spanish-style spot stays in touch with its roots with beamed ceilings, arched doorways and splashes of Saltillo tile.

1 / 11 The dining room. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography) 2 / 11 The entry. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography) 3 / 11 The breakfast nook and living room. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography) 4 / 11 The living room. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography) 6 / 11 The stained glass windows. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography) 7 / 11 The office. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography) 8 / 11 The bedroom. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography) 9 / 11 The deck. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography) 10 / 11 The exterior. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography) 11 / 11 The dining patio. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

A romantic tree-covered courtyard under string lights approaches the charming abode, and inside, three bedrooms and two bathrooms are spread across about 2,000 square feet.

Stained glass windows touch up the doors, and the galley-style kitchen boasts copper accents and checkered tile floors. Other eclectic features include a step-up living room and a cozy breakfast nook with built-in seating.

Upstairs, a deck takes in views from downtown to Griffith Observatory. Gated and landscaped, the lot is tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Paley won an Emmy for his score of Cartoon Network’s “Camp Lazlo” and won a Grammy for his work with Brian Wilson on the album “Folkways: A Vision Shared.” He also produced Wilson’s self-titled solo album and wrote the music for Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Ellen Philips of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.