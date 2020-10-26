The Cult’s Billy Duffy looks to convert a buyer in Hollywood Hills

After a dramatic remodel, British rocker Billy Duffy is asking $3.8 million for his Midcentury home in Hollywood Hills.

Duffy, best known as the guitarist for rock band the Cult, bought the home four years ago for $2.63 million and transformed the interior into a sleek, minimalist space.

Shades of white and gray cover the common spaces, including an indoor-outdoor great room with whitewashed beams over a concrete fireplace. There’s also a modern kitchen, media room and office.

1 / 14 The living room. (Mo Worth Media) 2 / 14 The dining area. (Mo Worth Media) 3 / 14 The indoor-outdoor living room. (Mo Worth Media) 4 / 14 The kitchen. (Mo Worth Media) 5 / 14 The media room. (Mo Worth Media) 6 / 14 The office. (Mo Worth Media) 7 / 14 The bedroom. (Mo Worth Media) 8 / 14 The sitting room. (Mo Worth Media) 9 / 14 The deck. (Mo Worth Media) 10 / 14 The patio. (Mo Worth Media) 11 / 14 The dining patio. (Mo Worth Media) 12 / 14 The view. (Mo Worth Media) 13 / 14 The three-story home. (Mo Worth Media) 14 / 14 The landscaped grounds. (Mo Worth Media)

The second story holds an owner’s suite with sitting room, spa bathroom and balcony. Above that, an elevator ascends to the top level, complete with a gym.

Outside, there’s a hilltop meditation area, flagstone patio, landscaped lawn and scenic perch overlooking the canyon below. A guest studio with a separate entrance completes the property, which spans a third of an acre.

Duffy joined the Cult in 1981. The band blended post-punk and hard rock across 10 studio albums, including 2016’s “Hidden City.” Founded in the U.K., the group relocated to L.A. in the late ’80s.

Jourdan Lee Khoo and Joseph Bachrach of Compass hold the listing.