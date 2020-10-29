Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Musician Peter Frampton tunes into the market in Studio City

A living room and kitchen
The musician has owned the three-bedroom condo since 2012.
(Jun Tang)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 29, 2020
8 AM
English rocker Peter Frampton is looking to record a sale in Studio City, where his custom condo is on the market for $869,000.

He bought it eight years ago for $600,000, records show, and has been using the home as a pied-à-terre when he performs in L.A.

The unit spans 1,650 square feet on the third story of Citron Modern Living, a complex complete with a courtyard entry, gym, business center and rooftop terrace. Inside, the three-bedroom condo comes with Frampton’s custom furnishings.

The entry.  (Jun Tang)
The living room.  (Jun Tang)
The dining area.  (Jun Tang)
The open floor plan.  (Jun Tang)
The kitchen.  (Jun Tang)
The gym.  (Jun Tang)

Hardwood lines an open floor plan complete with a living room, dining area and a gourmet kitchen with Caesarstone counters and stainless steel backsplashes. Sliding glass doors open to a balcony overlooking the neighborhood.

A native of England, Frampton played in the bands Humble Pie and the Herd but is best known for his work as a solo artist. Dating back to the ‘70s, he has released 15 studio albums and three live albums with hits including “Breaking All the Rules” and “Baby, I Love Your Way.”

Ronald Goldhammer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

