JoBeth Williams and John Pasquin sell Bel-Air abode for $18.5 million

Oscar-nominated actress JoBeth Williams and her husband, film director John Pasquin, just sold their pedigreed home overlooking the links of Bel-Air Country Club for $18.5 million.

Williams, who starred in “Stir Crazy” and “Poltergeist,” and Pasquin, who directed the films “The Santa Clause” and “Jungle 2 Jungle,” were asking $30 million for the home in January. The sale came a few months after they shelled out $9.8 million for an Italianate-style place a bit closer to the ocean in Pacific Palisades, The Times previously reported.

At 2.5 acres, the estate is the second-largest of the 48 properties along the Bel-Air Country Club golf course, according to the listing. It centers on a Mediterranean-style villa built in the 1950s by Gerard Colcord — a noted architect whose hundreds of Southern California residences have been home to stars such as Bob Newhart, Dean Martin and Nicolas Cage.

1 / 11 Aerial view of the estate. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 11 The Mediterranean-style home. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 11 The motor court. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 11 The exterior. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 11 The entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 11 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 11 The beamed ceilings. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 11 The gardens. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 11 The landscaped grounds. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 11 The pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 11 The view. (Anthony Barcelo)

Ivy crawls across the stucco exterior, and bright blue garages provide a pop of color. Inside, beamed ceilings, custom tile and dramatic stone fireplaces bring Mediterranean charm to the living spaces.

Spread across 7,473 square feet are seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor living room, formal dining room, center-island kitchen, billiards room and library with a fireplace. In addition to the main residence, there’s a guesthouse and staff quarters.

Paths meander the landscaped grounds, where there are tree-lined lawns, manicured gardens and a resort-style swimming pool and spa. A second-story deck overlooks the space from above.

Williams, 71, rose to prominence in the early ’80s with films such as “Stir Crazy” and “Poltergeist,” as well as “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “The Big Chill” and “Teachers.”

Pasquin, 75, directed Broadway plays in the 1980s before moving on to TV and movies in the ’90s, directing episodes of “Home Improvement” and the films “The Santa Clause,” “Jungle 2 Jungle” and “Joe Somebody.”

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.