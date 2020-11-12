‘Alien’ producer David Giler gets $2 million for leafy Hollywood Hills home

After nearly a half-century in Hollywood Hills, writer-producer David Giler just sold his English Country-style retreat for $2 million.

Giler, who’s best known for producing the “Alien” franchise, has owned the home since the early 1970s, records show. He first listed it for $2.195 million in August.

The house has its charms, boasting lattice windows and a design palette of wood, brick and tile across a single story. But the real highlight is found out back, where a massive patio made for entertaining is shrouded in landscaping.

Every single common room expands to the outdoor space. There’s a kidney-shaped saltwater swimming pool, spa, dining pergola lined with ivy and bohemian-style lanai with room for 15 people.

Beamed ceilings top a living room inside, and other spaces include a country kitchen with blue tile and a billiards room with a wet bar and bay window. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the 2,500-square-foot floor plan; the primary suite features a sauna, and the guest bedrooms open to a courtyard with a fountain.

Juliette Hohnen and Annie Stewart of Douglas Elliman hold the listing. Kennon Earl of Compass represented the buyer.

In addition to the “Alien” films, Giler wrote the comedies “The Black Bird” and “Fun with Dick and Jane” and produced the 2012 Ridley Scott sci-fi horror flick “Prometheus.”