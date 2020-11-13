Bel-Air estate of late producer Hal Gaba goes for $18 million
In Bel-Air, a French-inspired estate owned by Hal Gaba — the late producer behind Concord Records and Village Roadshow Pictures — just sold for $18 million.
Gaba — who also founded media company Act III Communications and enjoyed a longtime partnership with sitcom creator Norman Lear — died in 2009. The property has been waffling on and off the market in the decade since, most recently listing at $26.5 million, records show.
The pedigreed property spans five acres above Stone Canyon Reservoir. Combining two parcels, it includes a mansion and two guesthouses that combine for 15,360 square feet, as well as a tennis court, swimming pool and cabana surrounded by manicured lawns, gardens and pathways.
Approached by a dramatic courtyard with hedges, the main residence is designed for entertaining. Grand public spaces include an elegant living room, formal dining room, wood-paneled library, movie theater and rounded rotunda topped by a chandelier.
Five bedrooms and six bathrooms complete the floor plan. A loggia lines the backside of the home, descending to the pool and spa. Throughout the property, secluded nooks unfold to views of the sweeping landscape below.
Susan Perryman of Hilton & Hyland held the listing with Branden and Rayni Williams of Beverly Hills Estates. Mia Trudeau, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.
Gaba served as president and CEO of Act III Communications and was also co-chairman of Village Roadshow Pictures, the film production company responsible for hits such as “The Matrix,” “Ocean’s 11,” “The Lego Movie” and “The Joker.”
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.