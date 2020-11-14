Home of the Week: A one-of-a-kind Midcentury in Beverly Hills

There’s indoor-outdoor living, and then there’s the Holt House by Hal Levitt. The architect to the stars built this Midcentury gem in the 1960s, and it takes full advantage of the California climate with a series of common spaces built around a courtyard and a bridge that runs from the owner’s wing over the swimming pool into the living room. The 1.4-acre estate also tacks on a rooftop deck and guesthouse surrounded by lush gardens and mature trees.

The details

Location: 1163 Calle Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $26 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1962

Living area: 6,189 square feet, four bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Lot size: 1.43 acres

Features: Gated lot; long driveway; custom covered entry; walls of glass; high ceilings; dark terrazzo floors; open floor plan; spacious kitchen with wood cabinetry; recessed lighting; heated swimming pool; spa; city light views

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $4.518 million, down 27.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Sevak Khatchadourian, Westside Estate Agency, (310) 300-0461

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.