Marc Anthony asks $27 million for Florida villa he bought from Bacardi heiress

Marc Anthony is chasing a big profit in the Sunshine State. The Grammy-winning salsa singer recently floated his waterfront home in Coral Gables, Fla., for sale at $27 million — or $8 million more than he paid for it two years ago.

He bought it from Hilda Maria Bacardi, the great-great-granddaughter of Bacardi founder Facundo Bacardí Massó. The rum heiress was originally aiming for even more than Anthony’s current asking price, at $27.26 million, but eventually trimmed the tag and sold it to the Latin music star for $19 million.

Anthony didn’t alter the home during his stay; it was built in 2016, so there weren’t many changes to make in the first place. At a colossal 17,000 square feet, the Amalfi Coast-inspired gem includes 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms across three stories.

Set on over an acre, the 17,000-square-foot mansion has 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and 480 feet of water frontage with a private dock. (NearMap)

A motor court wraps around a trio of palm trees at the front of the property. Across 1.3 acres, there’s also a heated swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and a series of lawns and covered terraces. At the edge of the corner-lot property, a private dock with 480 feet of water frontage provides ocean access.

Inside, arched windows and doorways lend the living spaces a Mediterranean vibe. The main level holds an Italian kitchen and a long hallway lined with booth seating. Other highlights include a wine cellar, formal dining room and commercial elevator, as well as an impressive primary suite with a spa bathroom.

Anthony, 52, has won two Grammys and six Latin Grammys during his musical career, which began in the ’80s and has seen him sell more than 12 million albums. Last year, he released his 12th studio album, titled “Opus.”

John Parsiani of Cervera Real Estate and Anamaria Velasquex of Nexxos Realty hold the listing.