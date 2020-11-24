‘X-Men’ actor Shawn Ashmore sells Studio City home

The market was hot for Shawn Ashmore, the actor best known for playing Iceman in the “X-Men” film series. He just sold his Studio City home for $2.125 million, finding a buyer a week after listing and raking in $26,000 more than he was asking.

The deal caps a four-year stay for the Canada native, who paid $1.855 million for the place in 2016.

In Studio City’s Footbridge Square neighborhood, the two-story home draws the eye with a striking gray exterior offset by a bright blue double-door entry. The living spaces calm things down with tan walls and hardwood floors under recessed lighting.

1 / 13 The exterior. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 13 The entry. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 13 The open floor plan. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 13 The living room. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 13 The kitchen. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 13 The dining area. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 13 The bedroom. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 13 The bathroom. (Jeff Elson) 9 / 13 The office. (Jeff Elson) 10 / 13 The deck. (Jeff Elson) 11 / 13 The patio. (Jeff Elson) 12 / 13 The pool. (Jeff Elson) 13 / 13 The backyard. (Jeff Elson)

On the main level, a living room with a fireplace steps down to a chef’s kitchen filled with marble, quartz and stainless steel. Two of the three bedrooms are upstairs, including an owner’s suite with a private deck.

Out back, the nearly 3,000-square-foot home opens to an entertainer’s backyard under string lights. There’s a swimming pool, spa, dining patio and grill all surrounded by grassy lawns.

Ashmore, 41, played Iceman in “X-Men,” “X2,” “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” His other credits include the horror film “The Ruins” and the shows “The Following,” “The Rookie” and “The Boys.”

Ingrid Sacerio of the Agency held the listing. Matthew Chang of Great Castle Properties represented the buyer.