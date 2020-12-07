Kathy Griffin gets $14 million for Mediterranean mansion in Bel-Air

Comedian Kathy Griffin is laughing all the way to the bank in Bel-Air, where she just sold her Mediterranean-style mansion on a gated hillside lot for $14.01 million.

She originally sought $16 million for the estate in September before trimming the price tag down to $14.75 million a month later. It’s still $3.5 million more than she paid for the property in 2016, according to property records.

Listing photos from then and now show that Griffin was content to keep things the same during her four-year stay. Packing in eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, the two-story home boasts dramatic style and expansive living spaces across 13,400 square feet.

A gated, hedge-lined driveway approaches the exterior, which features 10 front-facing balconies. In back, a 1,100-square-foot private balcony hangs off the owner’s suite, taking in sweeping mountain views and overlooking the backyard with a pavilion, outdoor lounge and 25,000-gallon infinity pool.

Inside, arched doorways and dark hardwood beams provide the Mediterranean flair. The living room boasts a trio of French doors, and the chef’s kitchen tacks on two islands. In the family room, walls of glass open to the grassy backyard.

Amenities fill out the rest of the floor plan, which includes an office, billiards room, wine cellar, wet bar and movie theater. Outside, the grounds span about two-thirds of an acre.

Griffin won a pair of Emmys for her Bravo reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” and her comedy albums have been nominated for multiple Grammys. The 60-year-old has released more than 20 stand-up specials dating back to the 1990s, including 2019’s “A Hell of a Story.”

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing. David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.