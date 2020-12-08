Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Baseball’s Mike Moustakas fields offers for his Malibu condo

The Saltillo tile patio off the primary suite is shown.
The two-bedroom unit takes in the coastal setting from a grassy backyard and a pair of second-story balconies.
(Halton Pardee)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Cincinnati Reds slugger Mike Moustakas is selling an offseason spot in Malibu, listing the ocean-view condo for $1.5 million. The Southern California native spent $1.27 million on the place in 2014, records show.

Between winning a World Series title with the Royals in 2015 and being named AL Comeback Player of the Year two years later, the three-time All-Star still find time to update the home, adding fresh paint and new floors to the interior.

It’s the humbler of his two homes in Malibu; in 2018, he dropped $5.67 million on a two-acre spread with a Mediterranean-style home and guesthouse. This one covers just over 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across two stories.

The condo.  (Halton Pardee)
The dining area.  (Halton Pardee)
The entry.  (Halton Pardee)
The kitchen.  (Halton Pardee)
The living room.  (Halton Pardee)
The primary bedroom.  (Halton Pardee)
The ocean-view balcony.  (Halton Pardee)
The view.  (Halton Pardee)
The backyard.  (Halton Pardee)
The balcony.  (Halton Pardee)
The back patio.  (Halton Pardee)
The pool.  (Halton Pardee)
The condo complex.  (Halton Pardee)

Inside, living spaces offer neutral tones and hardwood floors. There’s a center-island kitchen, chandelier-topped dining area and living room that opens to a backyard with a Saltillo tile patio and grassy lawn.

Two balconies hang off the second story; one in front overlooks the neighborhood, and one in back takes in views of the ocean past Pacific Coast Highway and Broad Beach.

Moustakas, 32, was a standout at Chatsworth High School before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2007, helping lead the team to a World Series title over the Mets in 2015. After a two-year stint with the Brewers, he signed a four-year deal with the Reds last December worth $64 million.

Tami Pardee and Amanda Subatis of Halton Pardee and Partners hold the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

