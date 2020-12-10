Cher’s former mansion in Miami Beach sells for $17 million

On the shores of Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach, a palatial estate once owned by pop icon Cher just sold for $17 million. It was asking $22 million over the summer before a September price cut brought the tag down to $20 million.

That’s quite an uptick from when the Goddess of Pop lived there; records show she paid $1.5 million for it in 1993 and nearly tripled her money three years later, selling it for $4.35 million.

Spanning two-thirds of an acre, the waterfront home is one of 59 properties on La Gorce Island, a luxury community on the north side of the resort city. The 11,500-square-foot mansion is surrounded by courtyards with fountains and manicured lawns, opening to a palm-topped backyard with a lap pool and private dock with 158 feet of water frontage and direct ocean access.

1 / 11 The front. (Douglas Elliman) 2 / 11 The foyer. (Douglas Elliman) 3 / 11 The living room. (Douglas Elliman) 4 / 11 The dining room. (Douglas Elliman) 5 / 11 The bedroom. (Douglas Elliman) 6 / 11 The deck. (Douglas Elliman) 7 / 11 The loggia. (Douglas Elliman) 8 / 11 The backyard. (Douglas Elliman) 9 / 11 The pool. (Douglas Elliman) 10 / 11 The waterfront home. (Douglas Elliman) 11 / 11 The three-story home. (Douglas Elliman)

Advertisement

Arches pop up across the property, lining the loggias out back and the windows and doorways inside. The spacious, sunny common spaces boast white walls and a variety of eye-catching tile.

Dual staircases wrap around the dramatic foyer, and other highlights include a game room, chandelier-topped dining room, wet bar, gym, office and living room with views of the water. Six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms complete the three-story floor plan.

Cher gained popularity in the folk-rock duo Sonny & Cher with the hit song “I Got You Babe” in the 1960s. The 74-year-old Southern California native has sold more than 100 million records over the course of her decades-spanning career, and her accolades include a Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and three Golden Globes.

Lourdes Alatriste of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Evelyn Menin of Luxe Living Realty represented the buyer.