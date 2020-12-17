Palm Springs’ House of Tomorrow, an Elvis Presley hideaway, sells for $2.6 million
One of the most striking homes in Palm Springs has finally sold. All it took was six years of relists and price cuts that saw the original $9.5-million tag slowly whittled down to the final sale price of $2.6 million.
Known as the House of Tomorrow, the futuristic dwelling in Vista Las Palmas not only stands out as one of the most stylish Midcenturies in a city filled with them, but it also holds a special place in rock ‘n’ roll history. The home is where Elvis and Priscilla Presley flocked to after their secretive wedding in 1967, and listing photos show a portrait of the couple adorning one of the stone-clad walls.
Built by Midcentury architect William Krisel, the innovative digs serve as a time capsule into the 1960s. Floating fireplaces, rock walls and terrazzo floors adorn the interior, which is made up of four circular wings that total 5,000 square feet.
It’s pretty much entirely in touch with its original style today, with rounded walls of glass and a dramatic roofline drawing the eye on the exterior. Floating stone spheres ascend to the massive double-door entry.
One of the main highlights inside is the sunken living room, which features a ring of clerestory windows and a floating fireplace hanging from the ceiling in the center. Built-in seating wraps around the room.
Other spaces include a chandelier-topped dining area and kitchen with a circular center island. Five bedrooms and five bathrooms complete the floor plan. Outside, lawns and landscaping add some color to the private backyard, which is anchored by a swimming pool vaguely shaped like a chevron.
Scott Histed of Bennion Deville Homes held the listing. Marc Sanders of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
