Palm Springs’ House of Tomorrow, an Elvis Presley hideaway, sells for $2.6 million

One of the most striking homes in Palm Springs has finally sold. All it took was six years of relists and price cuts that saw the original $9.5-million tag slowly whittled down to the final sale price of $2.6 million.

Known as the House of Tomorrow, the futuristic dwelling in Vista Las Palmas not only stands out as one of the most stylish Midcenturies in a city filled with them, but it also holds a special place in rock ‘n’ roll history. The home is where Elvis and Priscilla Presley flocked to after their secretive wedding in 1967, and listing photos show a portrait of the couple adorning one of the stone-clad walls.

Built by Midcentury architect William Krisel, the innovative digs serve as a time capsule into the 1960s. Floating fireplaces, rock walls and terrazzo floors adorn the interior, which is made up of four circular wings that total 5,000 square feet.

1 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 2 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 3 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 4 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 5 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 6 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 7 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 8 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 9 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 10 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 11 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 12 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman) 13 / 13 Hot Property: Elvis Presley (Gary Hoffman)

Advertisement

It’s pretty much entirely in touch with its original style today, with rounded walls of glass and a dramatic roofline drawing the eye on the exterior. Floating stone spheres ascend to the massive double-door entry.

One of the main highlights inside is the sunken living room, which features a ring of clerestory windows and a floating fireplace hanging from the ceiling in the center. Built-in seating wraps around the room.

Other spaces include a chandelier-topped dining area and kitchen with a circular center island. Five bedrooms and five bathrooms complete the floor plan. Outside, lawns and landscaping add some color to the private backyard, which is anchored by a swimming pool vaguely shaped like a chevron.

Scott Histed of Bennion Deville Homes held the listing. Marc Sanders of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.