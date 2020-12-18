Zac Efron dangles Los Feliz stunner for sale at $5.9 million

Fresh off his travels from the Netflix show “Down to Earth,” Zac Efron is taking care of some business back in L.A. The actor just listed his scenic perch in the hills of Los Feliz for $5.9 million.

A sale would cap a seven-year stay for Efron, who paid $4 million for the property in 2013. He made some changes during his time there, updating the swimming pool and spa with a waterfall to take advantage of the scenic setting with views from downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean.

The contemporary compound sits at the end of a gated driveway in the Oaks, a coveted neighborhood sidled up against the Hollywood Hills that’s home to celebrities and architectural landmarks such as Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Mayan Revival-style masterpiece known as the Samuel-Novarro House.

Efron’s place spans 5,644 square feet with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a handful of Zen-inspired living spaces, each with sweeping views of the city below. A long, covered entry approaches the home, and inside, wood floors, accent walls and custom fireplaces give the common spaces character.

A brick wall stretches behind a gold fountain in the sky-lit foyer, and the adjacent kitchen adds clerestories and oversize windows. Floating stairs descend to an indoor-outdoor game room on the lower level.

Three stories of decks and balconies hang off the back of the home, which stretches laterally across its hillside lot. The spa is tucked into the dining patio, and its runoff water cascades down to the swimming pool a story below. The property covers just under an acre.

Kathrin Nicholson of the Agency holds the listing.

A native of San Luis Obispo, Efron rose to fame through the “High School Musical” trilogy from 2006-2008. In the years since, the 33-year-old has starred in “17 Again,” “Neighbors,” “Dirty Grandpa,” “Baywatch” and the 2019 film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”