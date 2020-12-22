Tony Gonzalez tries Beverly Hills home sale again at $28 million

For anyone doing some last-minute Christmas shopping, NFL legend Tony Gonzalez and his wife, former “Beat Shazam” DJ October Gonzalez, just trimmed the price of their Beverly Hills mansion to $28 million.

The couple paid $7.1 million for the property in 2016 and razed the 1950s traditional-style house immediately, erecting a Georgian-inspired manor in its place over the next four years. It was finished last winter, and they listed it for sale at $30 million over the summer.

At 12,855 square feet, the showplace is nearly three times the size of the house it replaced. In addition to the two-story mansion, there’s a swimming pool with a spa, a pool house with a gym, a subterranean garage with room for eight cars and a lighted tennis court.

1 / 12 The exterior. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 12 The 24-foot entry. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 12 The dining area. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 12 The study. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 12 The kitchen. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 12 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 12 The bar. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 12 The primary bathroom. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 12 The classroom with a whiteboard, desks, chairs and a counter with stools. (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 12 The tennis court. (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 12 The backyard. (Simon Berlyn)

Offered fully furnished, the floor plan kicks off with a dramatic 24-foot entry. Farther in, common spaces include a study with built-in cabinetry and a chef’s kitchen with a large marble island. Walls of glass line the living room and dining area, and the custom pub adds floor-to-ceiling wine storage and an eye-catching limestone fireplace. For those home-schooling during the pandemic, there’s also a full-size classroom.

The owner’s suite sits upstairs. One of seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, it expands to a massive balcony overlooking the patios and lawns in the backyard. The grounds cover about three-quarters of an acre.

An Orange County native, Gonzalez was a standout at Huntington Beach High School before attending UC Berkeley, where he played football and basketball. During his prolific 17-year career in the NFL, the 44-year-old tight end played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, making 14 Pro Bowl teams and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Michelle Graci of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills and Bob Hurwitz of Hurwitz James Co. hold the listing.