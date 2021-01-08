DJ Paul Oakenfold spins Midcentury treehouse onto the market
On a leafy lot in Hollywood Hills, Grammy-winning DJ and record producer Paul Oakenfold is tuning in to the market with a $3.7-million offering — about $1 million more than he paid in 2015.
The house, a dazzling post-and-beam perched in Outpost Estates, was built 70 years ago as the personal residence of Robert Boyle, the Oscar-nominated production designer who collaborated with Alfred Hitchcock on films such as “North by Northwest” and “The Birds.” Boyle designed the place himself.
Wood and glass adorn the Midcentury’s exterior, with huge windows and expansive terraces taking in views of the city below.
Over the years, the living spaces have been updated with whitewashed beams over dark hardwood floors. A freestanding fireplace anchors the scenic living room, and the dining room has a brick fireplace of its own.
Floating stairs descend to the lower level, where the sweeping views continue in the family room and office. Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms complete the 2,825-square-foot floor plan.
A native of England, Oakenfold has twice been named the No. 1 DJ in the world by DJ Magazine. Over the course of a prolific career that stretches to the 1980s, the 57-year-old has remixed songs for Madonna, Britney Spears, the Cure, U2 and Michael Jackson, winning three Grammys along the way.
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.