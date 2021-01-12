Semisonic’s Dan Wilson aims for closing time in Sherman Oaks

It’s listing time for Dan Wilson, the singer-songwriter who received a Grammy nomination for his 1998 hit “Closing Time.” The Semisonic frontman just offered up his Sherman Oaks home for $2.5 million, about $1 million more than he paid a decade ago.

Tucked south of Ventura Boulevard near Deervale-Stone Canyon Park, the 1970s Tudor enjoys sweeping city views from its hillside perch. Brick accents and half-timbering draw the eye and keep the home in touch with its original style.

Inside, the single-story floor plan has been modernized with dark beams over dark hardwood floors. Built-ins line the living room and kitchen, and a pocketing wall of glass opens to a covered brick dining patio.

1 / 15 The exterior. (Cameron Carothers) 2 / 15 The entry. (Cameron Carothers) 3 / 15 The front door. (Cameron Carothers) 4 / 15 The living room. (Cameron Carothers) 5 / 15 The dining room. (Cameron Carothers) 6 / 15 The brick fireplace. (Cameron Carothers) 7 / 15 The kitchen. (Cameron Carothers) 8 / 15 The bedroom. (Cameron Carothers) 9 / 15 The meditation room. (Cameron Carothers) 10 / 15 The dining patio. (Cameron Carothers) 11 / 15 The spa. (Cameron Carothers) 12 / 15 The swimming pool. (Cameron Carothers) 13 / 15 The single-story home. (Cameron Carothers) 14 / 15 Aerial view of the back patio. (Cameron Carothers) 15 / 15 An aerial view of the hillside home, curving roadway and neighboring houses. (Cameron Carothers)

Four bedrooms are spread across nearly 3,700 square feet, and one is currently set up as a “sanctuary room” with a soundproof section. Outside, the half-acre grounds add a swimming pool, spa and garage with an office.

A Minnesota native, Wilson gained fame with the bands Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic, whose hits include “Closing Time” and “Singing in My Sleep.” The 59-year-old has also released three solo albums and received two Grammys: one as a songwriter on the Chicks’ song “Not Ready to Make Nice” and one as a producer on Adele’s 2011 album “21.”

Michelle St. Clair and Joseph Kiralla of Sotheby’s International Realty Los Feliz hold the listing.