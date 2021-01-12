Semisonic’s Dan Wilson aims for closing time in Sherman Oaks
It’s listing time for Dan Wilson, the singer-songwriter who received a Grammy nomination for his 1998 hit “Closing Time.” The Semisonic frontman just offered up his Sherman Oaks home for $2.5 million, about $1 million more than he paid a decade ago.
Tucked south of Ventura Boulevard near Deervale-Stone Canyon Park, the 1970s Tudor enjoys sweeping city views from its hillside perch. Brick accents and half-timbering draw the eye and keep the home in touch with its original style.
Inside, the single-story floor plan has been modernized with dark beams over dark hardwood floors. Built-ins line the living room and kitchen, and a pocketing wall of glass opens to a covered brick dining patio.
Four bedrooms are spread across nearly 3,700 square feet, and one is currently set up as a “sanctuary room” with a soundproof section. Outside, the half-acre grounds add a swimming pool, spa and garage with an office.
A Minnesota native, Wilson gained fame with the bands Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic, whose hits include “Closing Time” and “Singing in My Sleep.” The 59-year-old has also released three solo albums and received two Grammys: one as a songwriter on the Chicks’ song “Not Ready to Make Nice” and one as a producer on Adele’s 2011 album “21.”
Michelle St. Clair and Joseph Kiralla of Sotheby’s International Realty Los Feliz hold the listing.
