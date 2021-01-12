Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Semisonic’s Dan Wilson aims for closing time in Sherman Oaks

An aerial view of the Tudor-style house and its back patio.
Built in the ‘70s, the half-timbered Tudor includes a spacious great room, meditation room and scenic patio with a pool and spa.
(Cameron Carothers)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
It’s listing time for Dan Wilson, the singer-songwriter who received a Grammy nomination for his 1998 hit “Closing Time.” The Semisonic frontman just offered up his Sherman Oaks home for $2.5 million, about $1 million more than he paid a decade ago.

Tucked south of Ventura Boulevard near Deervale-Stone Canyon Park, the 1970s Tudor enjoys sweeping city views from its hillside perch. Brick accents and half-timbering draw the eye and keep the home in touch with its original style.

Inside, the single-story floor plan has been modernized with dark beams over dark hardwood floors. Built-ins line the living room and kitchen, and a pocketing wall of glass opens to a covered brick dining patio.

The exterior.  (Cameron Carothers)
The entry.  (Cameron Carothers)
The front door.  (Cameron Carothers)
The living room.  (Cameron Carothers)
The dining room.  (Cameron Carothers)
The brick fireplace.  (Cameron Carothers)
The kitchen.  (Cameron Carothers)
The bedroom.  (Cameron Carothers)
The meditation room.  (Cameron Carothers)
The dining patio.  (Cameron Carothers)
The spa.  (Cameron Carothers)
The swimming pool.  (Cameron Carothers)
The single-story home.  (Cameron Carothers)
Aerial view of the back patio.  (Cameron Carothers)
An aerial view of the hillside home, curving roadway and neighboring houses.  (Cameron Carothers)

Four bedrooms are spread across nearly 3,700 square feet, and one is currently set up as a “sanctuary room” with a soundproof section. Outside, the half-acre grounds add a swimming pool, spa and garage with an office.

A Minnesota native, Wilson gained fame with the bands Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic, whose hits include “Closing Time” and “Singing in My Sleep.” The 59-year-old has also released three solo albums and received two Grammys: one as a songwriter on the Chicks’ song “Not Ready to Make Nice” and one as a producer on Adele’s 2011 album “21.”

Michelle St. Clair and Joseph Kiralla of Sotheby’s International Realty Los Feliz hold the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

