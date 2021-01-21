Lilly Singh takes a loss on Hollywood home

About a year after buying a bigger place in Studio City, late-night talk show host Lilly Singh just sold her Hollywood home for $1.475 million — or $20,000 less than what she paid for it in 2016.

The deal closed a few days after the second season premiere of her NBC show, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh.”

It’s about a third of the size of Singh’s new house, a 6,400-square-foot spot perched on a Studio City knoll. This one covers 2,250 square feet, but makes the most of its space with three stories and a private rooftop deck.

1 / 16 The entry. (Zen Collective) 2 / 16 The rooftop deck and outdoor kitchen. (Zen Collective) 3 / 16 The rooftop deck has a spa. (Zen Collective) 4 / 16 The rooftop deck. (Zen Collective) 5 / 16 The living room. (Zen Collective) 6 / 16 The kitchen. (Zen Collective) 7 / 16 The kitchen and living room. (Zen Collective) 8 / 16 The dining area. (Zen Collective) 9 / 16 The staircase. (Zen Collective) 10 / 16 The primary bedroom. (Zen Collective) 11 / 16 The primary bathroom. (Zen Collective) 12 / 16 A bedroom. (Zen Collective) 13 / 16 A bathroom. (Zen Collective) 14 / 16 A bedroom/office. (Zen Collective) 15 / 16 A bedroom. (Zen Collective) 16 / 16 A bathroom. (Zen Collective)

Advertisement

The house is part of the June Street Collection, a small development tucked between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, complete with 10 modern Spanish-style residences that each boast either three or four bedrooms. Past the bright yellow exterior, the living spaces calm things down with white walls and hardwood floors.

A Saltillo tile patio with arched openings hangs off the main level. Custom art marks the walls upstairs, including colorful wallpaper in the office and writing in the bedroom. Up top, the rooftop deck boasts a hot tub and kitchen and takes in views of the city and hills.

A native of Canada, Singh gained fame on YouTube under the pseudonym Superwoman, which led to a world tour documented in the 2016 film “A Trip to Unicorn Island.” In 2019, her late-night talk show premiered on NBC, replacing “Last Call with Carson Daly.”

Lauren Tarne and Shelley Aaronson of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.