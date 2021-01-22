Billionaire Steve Wynn sets price for Beverly Hills mega-mansion: $110 million

Steve Wynn is eyeing a jackpot in Beverly Hills. The casino mogul, who stepped down as CEO of Wynn Resorts in 2018 after accusations of sexual misconduct, just listed his extravagant showplace for $110 million.

That makes it the fourth-most expensive property currently up for grabs in L.A. County, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

If the billionaire gets his price, it will rank among the priciest home sales in California history. The crown currently belongs to Jeff Bezos, who dropped $165 million on Beverly Hills’ famed Warner estate last year.

It would also be a massive return on investment for Wynn. He bought it from Guess jeans co-founder Maurice Marciano for $47.85 million in 2015 and expanded the home dramatically, adding about 8,000 square feet to the already-colossal estate.

The mansion now spans more than 27,000 square feet, which makes it the largest of his lavish, cross-country collection of homes. Records show he also owns a 25,000-square-foot retreat in Idaho, a 24,600-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Florida, a 13,500-square-foot Mediterranean villa in Las Vegas and an 11,000-square-foot penthouse in New York.

This one offers a more contemporary style. Accessed by a private gate on a cul-de-sac, the property sits on 2.7 acres with a main house, guesthouse, swimming pool, custom landscaped lawn and tennis court with a seating house. Terraces and patios hang off the back of the home, taking in views of the city below.

Inside, 11 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms are spread across three stories. In addition to the usual slew of chic living spaces including a reception area and bar room, there are amenities such as a movie theater, wine cellar, gym, office and elevator.

Leonard Rabinowitz, Rick Hilton and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Wynn, 78, served as chief executive of Mirage Resorts before selling the company to MGM Grand Inc. and forming Wynn Resorts. He stepped down as CEO of that company in 2018 after accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. In 2019, he was ordered to pay a settlement of $20 million to Wynn Resorts. Forbes puts his net worth at $3 billion.

Last summer, he offered up his Las Vegas mansion for sale at $25 million, which at the time was the most expensive listing in the city.