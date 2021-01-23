Home of the Week: An artsy architectural in Brentwood
Irish architect Lorcan O’Herlihy, son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O’Herlihy, has a knack for mixing art and architecture in his works across Southern California, and this modern spot in Brentwood is no different. Tucked among trees, the sleek residence receives plenty of sun from walls of glass and skylights. A pivoting glass door at the heart of the home opens outside, where a lush courtyard adds a kitchen and fireplace.
The details
Location: 279 S. Westgate Ave., Los Angeles, 90049
Asking price: $4.25 million
Year built: 2016
Living area: 3,485 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms on a 9,400-square-foot lot
Features: Landscaped frontyard; living room with built-ins; custom fireplace; stainless-steel kitchen; chandelier-topped dining area; glass corridor leading to bedrooms; primary suite with sitting room and kitchenette; wood courtyard with fireplace; cabana with booth seating; grassy backyard
About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $3.114 million, up 22.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Richard Stearns, Compass Brentwood, (310) 850-9284, and Bret Parsons, Compass Beverly Hills, (310) 497-5832
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.