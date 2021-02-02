Vice Media’s Shane Smith is selling his Santa Monica mansion for $50 million

Shane Smith, the flashy media mogul who co-founded Vice Media and currently serves as its executive chairman, is eyeing a massive sum for his prized compound in Santa Monica: $50 million.

It’s not only the most expensive property currently on the market in the beach city; it’s also the biggest. The spread spans 3.35 acres and centers on a 1930s Mediterranean-style mansion surrounded by lawns, gardens and citrus groves.

Known as Villa Ruchello, the estate is a celebrity in itself. In addition to appearing in “Entourage” and “Beverly Hills Cop,” it has been occupied by director Henry Jaglom and members of Fleetwood Mac over the years.

The palm-topped retreat sits about a mile from the ocean and includes a guesthouse and gatehouse in addition to the main mansion. The three homes combine for 13 bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms across 14,000 square feet.

Advertisement

1 / 17 The family room. (Cris Nolasco) 2 / 17 The kitchen. (Jacob Burghart) 3 / 17 The living room. (Jacob Burghart) 4 / 17 The foyer. (Jacob Burghart) 5 / 17 The den. (Jacob Burghart) 6 / 17 The entry. (Jacob Burghart) 7 / 17 The closet. (Jacob Burghart) 8 / 17 The bedroom. (Jacob Burghart) 9 / 17 The bathroom. (Cris Nolasco) 10 / 17 The lawn. (Cris Nolasco) 11 / 17 The hedges. (Cris Nolasco) 12 / 17 The pool. (Jacob Burghart) 13 / 17 The spa. (Jacob Burghart) 14 / 17 The exterior. (Jacob Burghart) 15 / 17 The landscaped grounds. (Jacob Burghart) 16 / 17 The Mediterranean-style home. (Cris Nolasco) 17 / 17 An aerial view of the estate. (Jacob Burghart)

Ivy crawls across the white stucco exterior, and inside, extensive renovations kept the house in touch with its Old Hollywood style. Dark beams and a chandelier top the grand foyer, and the family room adds arched windows and a wall of bookshelves that open to reveal an onyx-walled speakeasy bar. Another secret lies in a hidden staircase, which descends to a wine cellar.

The swimming pool stretches 74 feet outside, and it sidles up to a pool house with a pizza oven and Argentinian grill. Off to the side, a Japanese-style cedar soaking tub is tucked among the trees. Private wells and a generator keep the compound self-sufficient.

Smith will double his money if he gets his price; he paid $23 million for the leafy spread in 2015, The Times previously reported.

Advertisement

Santiago Arana of the Agency holds the listing.

A native of Canada, Smith co-founded Vice with Suroosh Alvi and Gavin McInnes in 1994 as a magazine and has since grown the media brand into an industry-spanning empire worth billions.