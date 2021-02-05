Top Sales: Waterfront stunners were the must-have homes in January

Trophy homes sold like hotcakes to close out 2020, but Southern California’s luxury market was a bit quieter in the new year. January saw some surprising sales in unexpected places, with a home in Corona del Mar selling for more than any property in the Platinum Triangle of Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills and Bel-Air.

Here’s a closer look at the priciest deals that went down last month in Southern California.

$25.37 million — Santa Barbara

For the second straight month, Santa Barbara County had Southern California’s most expensive home sale. This one belonged to Mark Mitchell, a managing partner of Lorient Capital, who found a buyer after the home was on the market for nearly a year.

Designed by the Warner Group of Montecito, the impressive estate spans 3.7 acres in Hope Ranch, a ritzy equestrian community overlooking the ocean. The property is perched on a knoll and descends to 204 feet of water frontage.

Expansive, chandelier-topped living spaces feature walls of glass that take in the Pacific. Amenities include a movie theater and three built-in saltwater aquariums.

In addition to the 10,000-square-foot mansion, there’s a swimming pool, spa, tennis court and guest unit set among rose gardens and palm trees.

$23.5 million — Malibu

There’s fame in the floorboards of this ultra-stylish, all-black home on the beach in Malibu. It was once owned by action star Jason Statham, who sold it last year to Morphe co-founder Chris Tawil; he flipped it last month for a $5-million profit.

Statham is known for his striking taste in homes, and this one is no different. The bold, black exterior gives way to chic common spaces covered in white oak. A wall of logs frames a brick fireplace in the living room. There are two kitchens — in the main house and guesthouse — four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Angled French doors open to multiple decks and patios that hover above the beach.

$21.5 million — Malibu

A short walk down the sand from Statham’s former place leads to January’s third-priciest property. Records show it was bought by a limited liability company tied to Ken Moelis, the billionaire banker who founded Moelis & Co.

The Mediterranean-style home makes the most of its quarter-acre lot with a gated courtyard in front and a spacious wood deck out back. Upstairs, the primary suite boasts a view of the ocean from a private balcony.

The 4,600-square-foot home has an open floor plan with a sleek kitchen and living room with a fireplace. The dining area tacks on a wall of wine storage.

$16.65 million — Corona del Mar

A new abode found its first owner last month when a modern mansion in the Newport Beach neighborhood of Corona del Mar traded hands for $16.65 million, making it one of the community’s most costly sales in recent memory.

The dramatic mansion was marketed with a long list of designer elements and amenities, as well as a lifestyle: It incorporates the Darwin Premier Wellness Ecosystem, a sensor-monitoring platform that handles air filtration, water purification and circadian lighting.

A sculptural helix staircase navigates the floor plan, descending to a lounge with a garden wall, billiards room, wine cellar and wet bar. Out back, a 900-square-foot terrace adds a reflecting pool.

$15.75 million — Montecito

The largest home on the list, this French country manor spans more than 12,000 square feet, with the Santa Ynez Mountains above and the Pacific Ocean below. It had been waffling on and off the market for the last two years, originally listing for $22.45 million in 2019, records show.

Recently renovated and expanded, the walled and gated estate sits on 4.5 acres and includes a guest suite, pool house, tennis court, multiple stables and water features such as a saltwater pool, stream and koi pond surrounded by vegetable gardens and citrus groves.

Inside, formal living spaces feature wainscoting, molding, custom fireplaces and beamed ceilings. Most rooms open to the outdoors, including the primary suite, dining area, kitchen, living room and gym.