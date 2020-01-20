Jason Statham sells subdued Malibu lair for $18.5 million

Action-film star Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have sold their beach house in Malibu for $18.5 million, records show.

Located in the Malibu Colony enclave, the two-story contemporary stands out from its tight-packed neighbors with black shingles covering the exterior. Inside, 3,909 square feet of renovated interior belies the subdued facade with light hues, white oak floors and expanses of glass that bring in light and ocean views.

Among living spaces are a living room with a brick fireplace, a dining area, a den and a family room. There are two kitchens including one in the guest house. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms include an expanded master suite.

Sets of angled French doors open to expansive decking and a patio with access to the beach. Another deck space holds an outdoor shower and a spa.

The house came up for sale in October for $19.95 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported. Public records show the property last sold a decade ago for $10.625 million.

Statham, 52, has been in the “Expendables,” “Transporter” and “Fast & Furious” films, including last year’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Huntington-Whiteley, 32, is known for her modeling work with Victoria’s Secret and the British fashion house Burberry.



Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. The Williamses also represented the buyer.