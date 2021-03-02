Ellen DeGeneres eyes $53.5 million for mansion she bought from Adam Levine

Another year, another house flip for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The power couple are asking $53.5 million for a pedigreed Beverly Hills mansion that they bought from Maroon 5’s Adam Levine for $42.5 million in 2019.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have been buying and selling estates at a blistering pace the past few years. In 2018, they hauled in $34 million for their 17-acre spread in Montecito. Last November, they sold a Bali-inspired spot in the same community for $33.3 million.

This time, they’re chasing a profit of $11 million. When they bought it two years ago, they became the latest in a long line of celebrity owners. Over the years, it has belonged to tennis star Pete Sampras and “Will & Grace” creator Max Mutchnick before Levine scooped it up for $33.9 million in 2018.

Claiming an acre just above Sunset Boulevard, the ivy-draped traditional is tucked behind gates on a landscaped lot with a swimming pool, tennis court and guesthouse. Gardens, patios, outdoor lounges and rolling lawns fill out the grounds.

Inside, the 10,400-square-foot floor plan holds five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as formal living spaces with steel-framed windows and doors. The two-story foyer features reclaimed wood floors, and the 50-foot living room adds white plaster walls and a stone fireplace.

Other highlights include a wood-paneled library, gourmet kitchen, movie theater and gym. A modern security system keeps the compound secure.

DeGeneres, 63, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. She’s also hosted the Grammys, the Academy Awards and the NBC game show “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which is currently airing its fourth season.

De Rossi, 48, has appeared on such television shows as the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcoms “Arrested Development” and “Better Off Ted.” More recently, she played Chairwoman Elizabeth North on the ABC show “Scandal.”

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.