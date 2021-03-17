Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Tom Cruise lists Colorado retreat fit for a ‘Mission: Impossible’ set piece

The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
(Joshua Johnson)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Among the tree-laden hills and snow-capped peaks of Colorado, Tom Cruise has listed his scenic mountain retreat for $39.5 million.

The estate spans 320 acres in the mountain town of Telluride, a popular skiing and hiking destination that has become a hot spot for second homes during the pandemic. Cruise, star of “Top Gun” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, has owned the property since the early 1990s.

A mile-long driveway leads to the home, a 10,000-square-foot stunner made of bleached cedar timbers and native stone.

The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
1/11
The seven-bedroom home.  (Brett Shreckengost)
The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
2/11
The entry.  (Joshua Johnson)
The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
3/11
The great room.  (Joshua Johnson)
The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
4/11
The stone fireplace.  (Joshua Johnson)
The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
5/11
The view.  (Joshua Johnson)
The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
6/11
The billiards room.  (Joshua Johnson)
The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
7/11
The reading nook.  (Joshua Johnson)
The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
8/11
The library.  (Joshua Johnson)
The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
9/11
The 320-acre estate.  (Brett Shreckengost)
The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
10/11
Aerial view of the home.  (Brett Shreckengost)
The 320-acre retreat centers on a 10,000-square-foot lodge made of bleached timbers and native stone.
11/11
The mountain home shrouded in trees.  (Brett Shreckengost)

Advertisement

The home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. A great room has a dramatic floor-to-ceiling fireplace; there’s also a library, billiards room, gym and media room. The kitchen has a massive center island.

In addition, there’s a three-bedroom guest lodge tucked among aspen groves.

Hiking trails snake through the forested grounds; other high-octane highlights include a sports court, snowmobile track and dirt bike course.

Cruise, 58, has film credits that include “Risky Business,” “Top Gun,” “Rain Man” and “The Last Samurai.” A winner of three Golden Globe Awards, he also received Oscar nominations for his roles in “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Magnolia.”

Advertisement

Five years ago, he sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $39 million, The Times previously reported.

Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty hold the Telluride listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement