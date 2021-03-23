NBA’s DeMarcus Cousins sells lavish Vegas mansion for $7.5 million

There’s big, and then there’s DeMarcus Cousins’ house in Las Vegas. The NBA star just sold his 20,000-square-foot Sin City showplace for $7.5 million, or half a million shy of what he was asking for it last year.

Cousins, who spent most of his basketball career with the Sacramento Kings, paid $6.5 million for the vaguely Mediterranean mansion four years ago. The estate reached its peak value a year before the 2008 market crash, selling for $12 million in 2007, records show.

An ideal landing spot for the four-time all-star, the custom residence is jam-packed with amenities including a full-size indoor basketball court and gym. There’s also a movie theater, billiards room, wet bar, sports media room and backyard with a resort-style swimming pool and spa with waterfalls.

1 / 15 The basketball court. (Luxurious Real Estate) 2 / 15 The foyer. (Luxurious Real Estate) 3 / 15 The living room. (Luxurious Real Estate) 4 / 15 The dining room. (Luxurious Real Estate) 5 / 15 The family room. (Luxurious Real Estate) 6 / 15 The kitchen. (Luxurious Real Estate) 7 / 15 The billiards room. (Luxurious Real Estate) 8 / 15 A bedroom. (Luxurious Real Estate) 9 / 15 A bathroom. (Luxurious Real Estate) 10 / 15 The gym. (Luxurious Real Estate) 11 / 15 The theater. (Luxurious Real Estate) 12 / 15 The patio. (Luxurious Real Estate) 13 / 15 The pool. (Luxurious Real Estate) 14 / 15 Aerial view of the home. (Luxurious Real Estate) 15 / 15 The 20,000-square-foot residence. (Luxurious Real Estate)

Found a few miles from the Las Vegas Strip, the gated compound covers about two acres. A motor court approaches the 12-car garage. Towering columns line the porte-cochere entry and continue inside, where a foyer with inlaid floors leads to palatial spaces such as a two-story living room, kitchen with a curved island and family room with a fireplace and fish tank.

An elevator navigates the two-story floor plan, ascending to a primary suite with a private deck overlooking the grounds. Including the guesthouse, there are 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Nicknamed Boogie, Cousins spent a year at Kentucky before declaring for the 2010 NBA draft, in which he was selected by the Sacramento Kings. He spent seven seasons with the team before stints with the Pelicans, Warriors and Rockets. Currently a free agent, the 30-year-old also won a gold medal representing the U.S. at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Bob and Jill Barnhart of Luxurious Real Estate handled both ends of the deal.