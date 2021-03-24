Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

John Fogerty wants $9 million for his new-look Encino mansion

A closeup of young John Fogerty playing guitar and singing into a microphone.
John Fogerty performs at Woodstock on Aug. 17, 1969, with Creedence Clearwater Revival.
(Tucker Ranson / Getty Images)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

John Fogerty has put in the work, and now he’s looking to cash out in Encino. After a dramatic remodel, the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman has listed his 9,000-square-foot house in the San Fernando Valley for $9 million.

Fogerty, the Berkeley native who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with hits such as “Proud Mary” and “Fortunate Son,” bought the property three years ago for $6.75 million from Michael Sugar, the film and TV producer behind “Spotlight” and “13 Reasons Why.” One could be forgiven for not recognizing it, though, as Fogerty changed just about everything during his stay.

Built in 2016 as a traditional-style spot with light shades of blue on the outside and neutral tones inside, the home now sports a striking exterior of shingles and stained wood. A portico entry of glass and steel leads inside.

An aerial view of a mansion surrounded by trees.
John Fogerty completely remodeled the 9,000-square-foot San Fernando Valley residence during his stay.
(NearMap)

Advertisement

Fogerty invested the living spaces with lumber; wood lines floors, walls and ceilings in the kitchen, dining room and the indoor-outdoor family room, which has a built-in fireplace. He added shades of black in the living room and movie theater and blue in the lounge, where there’s a wet bar.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms across two stories. A front-facing terrace takes in views of the neighborhood, and a rooftop deck overlooks a backyard with a fountain-fed swimming pool and spa surrounded by dense landscaping and a turf lawn.

Fogerty, 75, co-founded Creedence Clearwater Revival in the 1960s, and the prolific rock band released seven albums from 1968 to 1972, with hits including “Bad Moon Rising,” “Green River” and “Down on the Corner.” He’s enjoyed a successful solo career in the decades since, and last year he put out “Fogerty’s Factory,” an album he recorded during the pandemic.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman of California hold the listing. Neither could be reached for comment.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement