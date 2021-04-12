Century City haunt of late Hollywood star Rhonda Fleming asks $12 million

In the shadow of Century City’s high-rise Century building, a house with Hollywood history just surfaced for sale at $12 million. It’s the longtime home of late actress Rhonda Fleming, the “Queen of Technicolor” who starred in films such as “Spellbound” and “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.”

Fleming, who died last year at 97, owned the property for decades with her husband, Ted Mann — the late theater mogul best known for changing the name of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre to Mann’s Chinese Theatre when his company bought it in the 1970s. The home is currently owned through their family’s trust.

It’s one of 36 single-family homes in Century Woods Estates, a guard-gated community filled with Mediterranean-style villas near the foot of the Century building. Fleming’s place is one of the largest homes in the enclave at 9,600 square feet; it features stone and ivy on the outside and vast, elegant spaces inside.

1 / 17 The exterior. (Brandon V Photography) 2 / 17 The foyer. (Brandon V Photography) 3 / 17 The great room. (Brandon V Photography) 4 / 17 The sweeping staircase. (Brandon V Photography) 5 / 17 The two-story great room. (Brandon V Photography) 6 / 17 The walls of glass. (Brandon V Photography) 7 / 17 The catwalk. (Brandon V Photography) 8 / 17 The custom art. (Brandon V Photography) 9 / 17 The formal living room. (Brandon V Photography) 10 / 17 The dining room. (Brandon V Photography) 11 / 17 The kitchen. (Brandon V Photography) 12 / 17 The primary bedroom. (Brandon V Photography) 13 / 17 The bathroom. (Brandon V Photography) 14 / 17 The fountain. (Brandon V Photography) 15 / 17 The hair salon. (Brandon V Photography) 16 / 17 The pool. (Brandon V Photography) 17 / 17 The patio. (Brandon V Photography)

A chandelier hangs from a tropical-themed rotunda in the foyer, and towering columns frame a palatial great room with custom murals, mirrored walls and a sweeping staircase. Decorative Juliet balconies overlook an indoor fountain.

There’s also an elevator, hair salon, catwalk, sunken wet bar, double-island kitchen, library and lavish primary suite with more mirrored walls, skylights and one of the home’s six fireplaces. Outside, landscaping surrounds a swimming pool and spa.

Fleming starred in dozens of films in the 1940s and ’50s, including “Adventure Island,” “Pony Express” and “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.” She focused on philanthropy in the latter half of her career, establishing the Rhonda Fleming Mann Clinic for Women’s Comprehensive Care at the UCLA Medical Center with her husband in 1991.

Rachelle Rosten and Kelly deLaat of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.