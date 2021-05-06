Tyrese Gibson lists Woodland Hills home complete with a giant Transformer

Amenities abound in L.A.’s luxury listings, but only one comes with a giant replica of Bumblebee, the heroic Transformer robot from the blockbuster film franchise. The Woodland Hills home belongs to Tyrese Gibson, who just put it on the market for $3.5 million.

Gibson, the singer and actor who starred in three “Transformers” films as well as the “Fast and Furious” franchise, paid $1.385 million for the property a decade ago, records show.

He completely customized the backyard during his stay, installing a street sign marked with “Voltron Enterprises Pkwy,” the name of his limited liability company, as well as a neon-lit sign of the company’s logo above the swimming pool. The Bumblebee replica, which can be purchased along with the home, anchors the space.

The house itself is Mediterranean in style and covers nearly half an acre in the Walnut Acres neighborhood. Relative to the backyard, the interiors are a bit more traditional with tan tones, wrought-iron accents and floors of tile and hardwood.

Highlights include a foyer under 26-foot ceilings, movie theater and gym, as well as a primary suite with a fireplace and steam shower. It’s one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,225 square feet.

A native of Watts, Gibson signed to RCA Records in the late 1990s and has released six studio albums in the decades since, including 2015’s “Black Rose.” As an actor, he’s known for his roles as Robert Epps in the “Transformers” franchise and Roman Pearce in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegfried of Compass hold the listing.