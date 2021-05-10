Tobey Maguire gets $10.7 million for a patch of dirt in Brentwood

Southern California’s hot real estate market isn’t limited to houses. In Brentwood, Tobey Maguire just hauled in $10.75 million for a 1-acre patch of dirt.

An empty acre could fetch such a sum only in a handful of Los Angeles enclaves, and Brentwood is one of them. In a neighborhood chock-full of celebrities and famous estates, the undeveloped plot represents the chance to immediately start building a custom home with plenty of space to spread out.

Aerial photos show the plot is one of the only empty properties in the neighborhood.

The empty lot covers nearly an acre in an affluent area of Brentwood. (NearMap)

Maguire, who starred in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, barely pulled off a profit after paying $10 million for the property in 2008. Records show he first tried to sell it for $14.25 million in 2018 before eventually trimming the price down to $11 million last summer.

Before Maguire’s ownership, the property held a Monterey Colonial-style home built by John Byers, the noted architect whose Spanish-influenced builds are scattered across the Westside. Old listing materials note former owners such as actor Jack Oakie, actress Greta Garbo and filmmaker H.C. Potter.

At $10.75 million, it’s L.A.’s second-priciest land deal in 2021 behind an empty lot in nearby Brentwood Park that traded hands for $11.5 million in January.

In addition to the three “Spider-Man” films, Maguire boasts a consistent string of credits dating from the ‘90s with notable roles in “The Cider House Rules,” “Seabiscuit” and “The Great Gatsby.” The Santa Monica native received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in 2009’s “Brothers.”

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Alan Sette represented the buyer.