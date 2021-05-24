Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Agoura Hills ranch from ‘Gone With the Wind’ asks $12 million

A view of a dirt road through rounded hills with scrub and low trees.
Currently used as an event space, the three-parcel property includes a banquet hall and a handful of cabins and modular homes.
(Jeff Elson)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
There’s no celebrity owner here; this Agoura Hills estate found fame all on its own. The 48-acre spread, which appeared in five Old Hollywood films in the 1930s and 1940s, just came to market for $12 million.

Boasting hundreds of oak trees set against a mountain backdrop, the scenic ranch most famously appeared in the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind.” Over the next decade, it was used as a filming location for “Made for Each Other,” “The Great Dictator,” “Home in Indiana” and “Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!”

Now dubbed Oak Canyon Ranch, the retreat is currently used as a wedding venue and event space nestled near the Santa Monica Mountains. It combines three parcels with more than 21,000 square feet of space including seven buildings, five trailers, a barn, garage and storage shed. There’s a banquet hall, multiple conference rooms and a handful of bungalows, cabins and modular homes.

Currently used as an event space, the three-parcel property includes a banquet hall and a handful of cabins and modular homes.

1/15

A home.  (Jeff Elson)
1/15
A home.  (Jeff Elson)
2/15

The stone fireplace.  (Jeff Elson)
2/15
The stone fireplace.  (Jeff Elson)
3/15

The interior.  (Jeff Elson)
3/15
The interior.  (Jeff Elson)
4/15

The kitchen.  (Jeff Elson)
4/15
The kitchen.  (Jeff Elson)
5/15

A cabin.  (Jeff Elson)
5/15
A cabin.  (Jeff Elson)
6/15

The shed.  (Jeff Elson)
6/15
The shed.  (Jeff Elson)
7/15

The grounds.  (Jeff Elson)
7/15
The grounds.  (Jeff Elson)
8/15

The view.  (Jeff Elson)
8/15
The view.  (Jeff Elson)
9/15

A bungalow.  (Jeff Elson)
9/15
A bungalow.  (Jeff Elson)
10/15

The lawn.  (Jeff Elson)
10/15
The lawn.  (Jeff Elson)
11/15

The banquet hall.  (Jeff Elson)
11/15
The banquet hall.  (Jeff Elson)
12/15

The pathway.  (Jeff Elson)
12/15
The pathway.  (Jeff Elson)
13/15

The creek.  (Jeff Elson)
13/15
The creek.  (Jeff Elson)
14/15

The exterior.  (Jeff Elson)
14/15
The exterior.  (Jeff Elson)
15/15

The gardens.  (Jeff Elson)
15/15
The gardens.  (Jeff Elson)

The houses are a mix of hardwood, tile and stone. Fireplaces run floor-to-ceiling in the common spaces, and French doors open to patios with lounges and outdoor dining areas.

Gardens and grassy lawns surround the buildings, and trails meander through the secluded grounds. A year-round creek snakes across the property, leading to a trail system, helicopter pad, natural corral, tennis court and amphitheater. Multiple viewing pads take in the rugged landscape.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

