How do ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Wicked’ compare to other supersized movies?

If “The Brutalist” wins the coveted best picture Oscar, it will be one of the longest films to ever do so, although its box-office take is lagging considerably behind many previous recipients. “Gone With the Wind,” which runs nearly four hours with intermission, is the longest winner and has grossed $402.4 million worldwide since its 1939 release, according to BoxOfficeMojo. By comparison, “The Brutalist” spans three hours and 35 minutes with a 15-minute intermission and has mustered $11.7 million in limited release as of this writing; that tally is expected to climb now that the film has received 10 Academy Award nominations.

It is not the only supersized movie vying for the top trophy: “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two” both exceed the 2½-hour mark, and while each has rung up more than $700 million in global ticket sales, neither ranks among the Top 10 grossing films with that lengthy running time or beyond.

Even last season’s “Oppenheimer,” which had a run time of three hours, fails to make the cut with a worldwide gross of $975.6 million. But weep not for Christopher Nolan: He won two Oscars for his film, including the best picture statuette.