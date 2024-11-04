This Barbie’s a new mom: Margot Robbie reportedly welcomes first baby with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie has entered her motherhood era.

The Oscar-nominated “Barbie” star and producer reportedly welcomed her first child with film producer husband Tom Ackerley. People confirmed that the spouses are now parents to a baby boy, whose name and birthday have not yet been revealed.

Representatives for Robbie did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Monday.

Awards How Margot Robbie overcame a ‘palpable and debilitating’ panic to make ‘Barbie’ In finding the key to making a film about a plastic doll, the idea of an existential crisis took hold. But what if its producer and star suffered a crisis as well?

Robbie and Ackerley, both 34, first sparked pregnancy rumors over the summer. Daily Mail in July published photos of the “Wolf of Wall Street” and “Bombshell” actor wearing a midriff top that exposed her baby bump as she and Ackerley boarded a boat in Lake Como, Italy. Shortly after the photos spread online, sources confirmed to People that Robbie and Ackerley were indeed expecting their first child.

Advertisement

The producing duo, who have kept much of their private life under wraps, married in December 2016. Robbie and Ackerley founded Lucky Chap Entertainment with producers Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr in 2014, the same year they began dating after meeting on the set of the film “Suite Française.”

Since its founding, Lucky Chap has produced Robbie starrers “I, Tonya,” “Birds of Prey” and “Barbie.” It also has thrown its support behind Emerald Fennell‘s “Promising Young Woman” and “Saltburn.” Lucky Chap will reunite with Fennell for her “Wuthering Heights” adaptation, and will back upcoming movie treatments of “Monopoly” and the “Sims” video game franchise.