Rapper Polo G lands a Chatsworth mansion for $4.9 million

Chatsworth is becoming a hip-hop haven with musicians such as Swae Lee, YG and DJ Mustard taking up residence there in recent years. Rapper Polo G is the latest to flock to the San Fernando Valley suburb; he just shelled out $4.885 million for a Mediterranean-style spot in the guard-gated community of Indian Falls Estates.

Claiming nearly two acres, the property has waffled on and off the market since it was built in 2018. Records show it first listed for $6.2 million and was most recently offered at $5 million before Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, scooped it up.

The place is packed with amenities, but what really makes it stand out is the garage. There’s a standard two-car garage attached to the house, but out back, a custom garage the size of a guesthouse features 14-foot doors and space for 14 cars.

1 / 13 The tennis court. (Neue Focus) 2 / 13 The entry. (Neue Focus) 3 / 13 The grand foyer. (Neue Focus) 4 / 13 The two-story living room. (Neue Focus) 5 / 13 The bar. (Neue Focus) 6 / 13 The kitchen. (Neue Focus) 7 / 13 The billiards room. (Neue Focus) 8 / 13 The primary bedroom. (Neue Focus) 9 / 13 The bathroom. (Neue Focus) 10 / 13 The patio. (Neue Focus) 11 / 13 The pool. (Neue Focus) 12 / 13 The two-story home. (Neue Focus) 13 / 13 Aerial view of the 11,000-square-foot mansion. (Neue Focus)

A circular driveway approaches the home, which sets a dramatic tone with six front-facing balconies, a double-door entry and grand foyer with a sweeping staircase and porcelain floors. Inside, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are spread across nearly 11,000 square feet.

Pretty much every space is oversize, from the kitchen complete with huge granite slabs to the two-story living room with a custom bar and wine cellar and a catwalk overlooking the space from above.

Covered patios line the back of the home, leading out to a swimming pool and lighted tennis court. Second-story terraces take in views of the neighborhood.

Polo G rose to fame with the hits “Finer Things” and “Pop Out” before releasing his debut album, “Die a Legend,” in 2019. His second album, “The Goat,” dropped last year, and the 22-year-old is set to release his third, titled “Hall of Fame,” in June.

Emil Hartoonian and Bryan Castaneda of the Agency held the listing. Daniel Dill of Westside Estate Agency represented Polo G. Neither could be reached for comment.