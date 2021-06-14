Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Robert Redford wants $4.9 million for his Utah horse ranch

Aerial view of 30-acre ranch with buildings, open space and trees in front of mountains, valleys and rivers.
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
(Colton Marsala)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Robert Redford’s Utah retreat — a 30-acre spread dubbed Horse Whisper Ranch after his 1998 western film “The Horse Whisperer” — is on the market for $4.9 million.

Tucked into a picturesque scene of mountains, rivers and valleys, the estate is in the town of Charleston about 15 minutes outside of Sundance Mountain Resort, the ski destination that the famed actor opened in the 1960s and sold last year.

Redford has been buying land in Utah for half a century, and according to the listing agency, he owns around 1,800 acres around the Sundance area. He bought this place in 1996 as a winter grazing area for his horses.

The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
1/14
The wood barns.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
2/14
The two-bedroom home.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
3/14
The living room.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
4/14
The workshop.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
5/14
The bar.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
6/14
The kitchen.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
7/14
The bedroom.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
8/14
The backyard.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
9/14
The horse stalls.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
10/14
The pasture.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
11/14
The mountain view.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
12/14
The garage.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
13/14
The 30-acre ranch.  (Colton Marsala)
The 30-acre ranch is tucked into a scenic spread of mountains, valleys and rivers.
14/14
The irrigated field.  (Colton Marsala)

Advertisement

Deed restrictions limit development on the property, but it still holds a small two-bedroom farmhouse of about 1,500 square feet. A stone fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling in the living room, and there’s also a spacious workshop with wood floors, desks and shelves.

Other structures that fill out the grounds include a wood shed, garden house, garage, hay barn, horse stalls and a handful of pastures.

Redford, 84, is known for his roles in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “All the President’s Men” and “The Sting.” The Santa Monica native won an Academy Award for his directorial debut with “Ordinary People” in 1980, and he received an honorary Oscar for his body of work in 2002.

In addition to a larger ranch he maintains in Sundance, he also owned a 10-acre residence in California wine country that he sold for $7 million in 2019.

Steve Mavromihalis of Compass and Jaisa Bishop of Windermere Utah hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement