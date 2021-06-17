Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Deepak Chopra lists his La Jolla house with a view

The scenic, swirling home takes in ocean and golf course views from three levels of living spaces.
(Brent Haywood Photography)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
After nearly three decades in La Jolla, New Age guru and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra is making a change. He just listed his scenic, swirling home for $5.65 million — a nice improvement upon the $2.2 million he paid in 1993.

Built the year he bought it, the house takes in a dramatic scene of golf course fairways and ocean from two levels of decks and a landscaped backyard with a swimming pool and spa. Curvilinear staircases wind from one level to the next.

The views continue inside, where walls of windows line three stories of living spaces. On the main level, there’s a sky-lit kitchen with an angular island and a dual-sided fireplace that separates a living and dining area.

1/8
The swimming pool.  (Brent Haywood Photography)
2/8
The open floor plan.  (Brent Haywood Photography)
3/8
The living room.  (Brent Haywood Photography)
4/8
The kitchen.  (Brent Haywood Photography)
5/8
The bedroom.  (Brent Haywood Photography)
6/8
The sitting room in the primary suite.  (Brent Haywood Photography)
7/8
The ocean view.  (Brent Haywood Photography)
8/8
The golf course view.  (Brent Haywood Photography)

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a media room, family room and office. The grounds outside cover a quarter of an acre.

A prolific author and figure in the New Age movement, Chopra rose to fame after an appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” the same year he bought the property in 1993. He’s penned more than 90 books, including “The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success,” “Creating Health” and “Quantum Healing.”

Susana Corrigan and Patty Cohen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

