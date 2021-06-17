Deepak Chopra lists his La Jolla house with a view

After nearly three decades in La Jolla, New Age guru and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra is making a change. He just listed his scenic, swirling home for $5.65 million — a nice improvement upon the $2.2 million he paid in 1993.

Built the year he bought it, the house takes in a dramatic scene of golf course fairways and ocean from two levels of decks and a landscaped backyard with a swimming pool and spa. Curvilinear staircases wind from one level to the next.

The views continue inside, where walls of windows line three stories of living spaces. On the main level, there’s a sky-lit kitchen with an angular island and a dual-sided fireplace that separates a living and dining area.

1 / 8 The swimming pool. (Brent Haywood Photography) 2 / 8 The open floor plan. (Brent Haywood Photography) 3 / 8 The living room. (Brent Haywood Photography) 4 / 8 The kitchen. (Brent Haywood Photography) 5 / 8 The bedroom. (Brent Haywood Photography) 6 / 8 The sitting room in the primary suite. (Brent Haywood Photography) 7 / 8 The ocean view. (Brent Haywood Photography) 8 / 8 The golf course view. (Brent Haywood Photography)

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a media room, family room and office. The grounds outside cover a quarter of an acre.

A prolific author and figure in the New Age movement, Chopra rose to fame after an appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” the same year he bought the property in 1993. He’s penned more than 90 books, including “The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success,” “Creating Health” and “Quantum Healing.”

Susana Corrigan and Patty Cohen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.