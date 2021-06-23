Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Shoe mogul Bob Campbell’s mansion sells for $19.9 million, a Boca Raton record

A wood-and-glass mansion on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Built in 2019, the wood-and-glass mansion has 343 feet of water frontage and four infinity pools, including one fed by a waterfall from the roof.
(Douglas Elliman)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In Boca Raton, Fla., a modern mansion owned by the late shoe mogul Bob Campbell — founder of footwear giant BBC International — just sold for $19.9 million. That’s the priciest home deal in Boca Raton history.

Records show Campbell, who helped popularize light-up shoes and Heelys roller shoes before passing away last year at 82, had owned the property since the 1970s. The house itself sold for $17.9 million, and the undisclosed buyer paid an additional $2 million for the furniture.

The current iteration of the home was built in 2019 on the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, and the half-acre estate incorporates water in pretty much every place it can. In addition to 343 feet of water frontage, there are four infinity pools — including one on the second story that’s fed by a waterfall cascading from a garden roof.

Approached by a motor court, the 12,673-square-foot showplace is wrapped in wood and glass and surrounded by palm trees. The same design palette continues inside, where atrium-like spaces feature wood walls and pocketing doors overlooking the water.

There’s a two-story dining room, double-island kitchen, curved bar and lounge with an indoor reflecting pool. A floating staircase leads upstairs, where the primary suite expands to a spacious terrace. All nine bedrooms open directly outside.

At the edge of the property, multiple docks offer parking for yachts.

Campbell’s other property, a 20-acre horse farm in the Hamptons, hit the market for $40 million in 2017. It’s still up for grabs.

Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman handles both ends of the deal.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

