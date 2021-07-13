Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka passes his custom home in Newport Beach

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is still making trades in the off-season, selling his Santa Barbara-inspired home near the ocean in Newport Beach for $3.7 million — nearly double the $2 million he paid for it in 2009.

Pelinka, who joined the Lakers in 2017 after a long career as a sports agent, listed the property earlier this year for $3.95 million. It sits a few miles away from the Newport Coast home of late Lakers star Kobe Bryant, one of his longtime clients.

Wood, stucco and whitewashed stone combine across the exterior, which draws the eye with landscaping and a front-facing balcony. Inside, the living spaces are a vibrant mix of distressed beams, limestone fireplaces, wrought ironwork and floors of pecan hardwood and stone.

1 / 11 The front. (Arbor Real Estate) 2 / 11 The entry. (Arbor Real Estate) 3 / 11 The living room. (Arbor Real Estate) 4 / 11 The dining room. (Arbor Real Estate) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Arbor Real Estate) 6 / 11 The game room. (Arbor Real Estate) 7 / 11 The bedroom. (Arbor Real Estate) 8 / 11 The bathroom. (Arbor Real Estate) 9 / 11 The covered patio. (Arbor Real Estate) 10 / 11 The backyard. (Arbor Real Estate) 11 / 11 The two-story home. (Arbor Real Estate)

In 3,500 square feet there are five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a chandelier-topped foyer, game room and office. The formal dining room opens to a courtyard with a fountain, while the living room opens to a fenced backyard. A covered patio with a fireplace completes the scene.

It sits in the Port Streets community at Harbor View, a neighborhood about two miles from the ocean.

Pelinka, 51, played college basketball at Michigan, where he won an NCAA championship in 1989 before founding Landmark Sports Agency and representing players such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Fisher, James Harden and Andre Iguodala. In 2017, he inked a five-year deal to join the Lakers as general manager, and he also serves as the team’s vice president of basketball operations.

Heather Kidder of Arbor Real Estate held the listing. Mina Maghami of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.