John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get $16.8 million for their 90210 mansion

Musician John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, just sold their Beverly Hills Post Office home for $16.8 million about a year after they first put it on the market.

That’s about 30% shy of their original price tag of $23.95 million, but still $2.7 million more than they paid for it five years ago.

The power couple moved to a different part of Beverly Hills Post Office last summer, shelling out $17.5 million for a 10,700-square-foot ultra-modern mansion a few miles west in Benedict Canyon. The one they just sold is a bit smaller at 8,500 square feet but still wows with 33-foot ceilings, a sculptural staircase and primary suite complete with a “glam room.”

1 / 17 The great room. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 17 The entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 17 The piano. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 17 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 17 The open floor plan. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 17 The kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 17 The dining room. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 17 The theater. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 17 The master bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 17 The closet. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 17 The master bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 17 The playroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 17 The two-story home. (Anthony Barcelo) 14 / 17 The pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 15 / 17 The outdoor dining area. (Anthony Barcelo) 16 / 17 The backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 17 / 17 The front. (Anthony Barcelo)

Advertisement

Legend and Teigen made the place their own during their half-decade stay, adding cerused oak floors, hot-rolled steel walls and patterned ceilings from Thailand. A striking fireplace of brass and concrete anchors the living room, and other spaces include a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, movie theater, gym and music room.

Upstairs, the primary suite adds a marble tub, onyx sinks and access to one of the home’s three balconies overlooking a backyard with a saltwater pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and pergola wrapped in grapevines. In total, there are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms across two stories.

Legend, 42, has won 12 Grammy Awards, including three for best R&B album. He also won an Oscar for the song “Glory,” for the 2014 film “Selma,” and last year released his seventh studio album, called “Bigger Love.”

Teigen, 35, is a television personality, model and author. Last year she appeared on the Quibi show “Chrissy’s Court,” and she also appears on the competition shows “Lip Sync Battle” and “Bring the Funny.”

In addition to the new home they bought last year, the pair also picked up a live-work space nearby in West Hollywood for $5.1 million.

Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.