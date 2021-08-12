Floyd Mayweather lands a Miami mansion for $18 million

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has mansions in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas and, now, Miami Beach. The undefeated fighter just dropped $18 million on a waterfront stunner on Palm Island, a man-made island on Biscayne Bay.

The purchase comes about a year after he sold his other place in Miami Beach — a modern, box-like abode on a different island a few miles north in La Gorce.

Spanning three stories, the sleek house offers indoor-outdoor living with a nearly 11,000-square-foot floor plan and a 5,000-square-foot rooftop deck with views of the water and city skyline. Decks line the top two levels, overlooking a patio with a pool, spa, and a private dock that can store a 100-foot boat.

1 / 15 The front of the home. (Douglas Elliman) 2 / 15 The dramatic entry. (Douglas Elliman) 3 / 15 The staircase. (Douglas Elliman) 4 / 15 The kitchen. (Douglas Elliman) 5 / 15 The dining room. (Douglas Elliman) 6 / 15 The family room. (Douglas Elliman) 7 / 15 The primary bedroom. (Douglas Elliman) 8 / 15 The bathroom. (Douglas Elliman) 9 / 15 The gym. (Douglas Elliman) 10 / 15 The game room. (Douglas Elliman) 11 / 15 The covered patio. (Douglas Elliman) 12 / 15 The outdoor dining area. (Douglas Elliman) 13 / 15 The pool. (Douglas Elliman) 14 / 15 The three-story home. (Douglas Elliman) 15 / 15 The waterfront home. (Douglas Elliman)

In addition to nine bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms, the modern mansion saves plenty of room for amenities, with a movie theater, gym and game room. A sweeping staircase and elevator navigate the home, ascending to an owner’s suite with hardwood floors and a spa bathroom.

Built a decade ago, the property sits on a third of an acre and includes four garages and a driveway with room for six cars.

One of the world’s wealthiest athletes, Floyd “Money” Mayweather went 50-0 during his boxing career, with lucrative pay-per-view victories over Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya and Conor McGregor. Earlier this year, he came out of retirement to fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition bout.

His Beverly Hills home is even bigger. The half-acre estate, which he bought for $25.5 million in 2017, includes a 15,000-square-foot mansion, guesthouse and 20-person theater.

Dina Goldentayer and Ana Viyella of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Tanasha Pettigrew of Galleria International Realty represented Mayweather in the deal, which was first reported by the Real Deal.