Japanese pop star sells Shaq’s former mansion for $9 million

In Beverly Hills Post Office, Japanese singer Kyosuke Himuro just sold Shaquille O’Neal’s former mansion — complete with a golf simulator and Superman-themed basketball court — for $9 million.

Himuro, the frontman for the 1980s Japanese rock band Boøwy, bought it from the NBA legend in 2004 for $6.4 million and listed it for sale earlier this year at $9.25 million.

The compound covers nearly an acre in Mulholland Estates, a guard-gated, celebrity-favored neighborhood with residents over the years including Tyler Perry, Paris Hilton, Big Sean and Charlie Sheen.

Like many of Shaq’s mansions, the palm-topped property is extravagant. Grand archways and built-in aquariums line the living spaces, and the many amenities include a gym, game room, bar, elevator, music studio and plush movie theater with guitars strung along the walls.

Advertisement

1 / 15 The custom basketball court. (Tyler Hogan) 2 / 15 The 13,000-square-foot showplace. (Tyler Hogan) 3 / 15 The living room. (Tyler Hogan) 4 / 15 The kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 5 / 15 The fireplace. (Tyler Hogan) 6 / 15 The dining room. (Tyler Hogan) 7 / 15 The game room. (Tyler Hogan) 8 / 15 The movie theater. (Tyler Hogan) 9 / 15 The gym. (Tyler Hogan) 10 / 15 The primary bedroom. (Tyler Hogan) 11 / 15 The bathroom. (Tyler Hogan) 12 / 15 The back of the home. (Tyler Hogan) 13 / 15 The pool and spa. (Tyler Hogan) 14 / 15 The deck. (Tyler Hogan) 15 / 15 The fire pit. (Tyler Hogan)

The 13,000-square-foot showplace holds seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a primary suite with a private lounge. Recently remodeled for a more contemporary feel, the common spaces include a vast rotunda entry, dining room with painted ceilings and living room with a wood accent wall.

Thankfully, Shaq’s custom basketball court survived the remodel. Emblazoned with the Superman logo and “NBA MVP,” the blue-and-red court shares a backyard with a swimming pool, spa, waterfall, dining deck and fire pit.

Himuro, 60, co-founded Boøwy in the 1980s, and the band released six studio albums from 1982 to 1987. He also recorded 12 solo albums with hits such as “Wild Romance” and “Safe and Sound.”

Sally Forster Jones of Compass held the listing. Harout Keuroghlian of JohnHart Real Estate represented the buyer.