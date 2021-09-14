Deepak Chopra sells a scenic home in La Jolla

New Age guru Deepak Chopra owned his La Jolla home for 28 years, but selling it took just a month. The author and alternative medicine advocate just unloaded the scenic spot for $5.5 million, accepting an offer roughly five weeks after he listed it for $5.65 million.

He more than doubled his money on the deal; records show he paid $2.2 million for the striking, swirling home in 1993.

Located about a mile from the water, the property capitalizes on the coastal setting with two curved decks overlooking the fairways of the La Jolla Country Club golf course and the ocean beyond. A spiral staircase descends to a patio with a swimming pool and spa.

1 / 8 The swimming pool. (Brent Haywood Photography) 2 / 8 The open floor plan. (Brent Haywood Photography) 3 / 8 The living room. (Brent Haywood Photography) 4 / 8 The kitchen. (Brent Haywood Photography) 5 / 8 The bedroom. (Brent Haywood Photography) 6 / 8 The sitting room in the primary suite. (Brent Haywood Photography) 7 / 8 The ocean view. (Brent Haywood Photography) 8 / 8 The golf course view. (Brent Haywood Photography)

Advertisement

The curves continue inside, where an open floor plan combines a living room and dining area separated by a dual-sided fireplace. A triangular skylight tops a triangular island in the kitchen.

In 5,863 square feet are five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a media room, family room and office. On all three levels, walls of windows overlook the ocean.

A prolific author and figure in the New Age movement, Chopra rose to fame after an appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” the same year he bought the property in 1993. He has penned more than 90 books, including “The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success,” “Creating Health” and “Quantum Healing.”

Susana Corrigan and Patty Cohen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing.