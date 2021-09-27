Emmitt Smith offers up Dallas mansion and private dinner for $2.2 million

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith couldn’t find a buyer when he listed his Dallas home for $2.5 million two years ago, so now he’s sweetening the pot with a price cut and private dinner. The football Hall of Famer just relisted the mansion for $2.2 million and said the buyer will also score a meal with him.

Everything is big in the Texas-sized mansion, which sits on an acre on the north side of the city. There’s a two-story living room, a dining room with room for 22 and a movie theater under a mural of sky and clouds.

Spiral staircases pop up both inside and out, including one in the foyer and one in the backyard that descends from a second-story balcony to a patio. The game room adds NFL-themed carpet.

1 / 12 The entry. (Shoot2Sell) 2 / 12 The two-story living room. (Shoot2Sell) 3 / 12 The office. (Shoot2Sell) 4 / 12 The dining room. (Shoot2Sell) 5 / 12 The kitchen. (Shoot2Sell) 6 / 12 The movie theater. (Shoot2Sell) 7 / 12 The billiards room. (Shoot2Sell) 8 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Shoot2Sell) 9 / 12 The primary bathroom. (Shoot2Sell) 10 / 12 The pool. (Shoot2Sell) 11 / 12 The backyard. (Shoot2Sell) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Shoot2Sell)

Advertisement

Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms round out the interior, including a primary suite with a steam room and spa tub. The front of the property features a gated motor court and porte-cochere entry, and the backyard holds a swimming pool and hot tub.

Smith, 52, enjoyed a historic 15-year NFL career that saw him break the records for most rushes, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. The former MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

He has owned the home since it was built in 1995.

Arthur Greenstein of Douglas Elliman Real Estate holds the listing.