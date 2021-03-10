Rick Ross buys Amar’e Stoudemire’s Florida mansion in all-cash deal

Rick Ross must’ve liked what he saw in Florida. The rapper just paid $3.5 million in cash for Amar’e Stoudemire’s custom home, striking a deal less than a week after it hit the market.

Stoudemire, a six-time all-star who split time with the Suns and Knicks during his NBA career, got his full asking price but still took a loss on the property. Records show he paid $3.7 million for it a decade ago.

The place covers more than 8,600 square feet, but it’s still not as big as Rick Ross’ home in Georgia — a 45,000-square-foot mega-mansion with 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms on 235 acres that he bought from Evander Holyfield in 2014. The extravagant, palatial estate is the biggest home in Georgia, and it fittingly served as the palace in the recently released film “Coming 2 America.”

The Florida home is found in Southwest Ranches, a celebrity-studded Miami suburb with residents over the years such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and former NFL star Reggie Wayne.

A gated driveway leads to a towering porte-cochere entry and nine-car garage, and inside are six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a formal foyer, office, gym, bonus room and massage room. The single-story floor plan is designed for entertaining with a movie theater, wet bar and expansive patio out back.

Spanning 2.35 acres, the estate backs up to a small creek and also includes a swimming pool, spa and guesthouse set among palm trees.

After his 2006 hit “Hustlin’,” Ross founded Maybach Music Group, a hip-hop record label with an artist roster that includes himself, Meek Mill and Wale. The 45-year-old has released 10 studio albums over the last 15 years, including 2019’s “Port of Miami 2.”

After winning the Florida Mr. Basketball award in 2002, Stoudemire entered the NBA, winning Rookie of the Year with the Suns and also spending stints with the Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. Last year, he led Maccabi Tel Aviv to an Israeli Basketball Premier League championship before joining the Brooklyn Nets as a player development assistant.

Kim Knausz of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Rick Ross’ sister, Tawanda Roberts, of Florida Realty of Miami, represented Ross.