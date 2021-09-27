Rams receiver DeSean Jackson gets more than he asked for Tarzana home

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson is making moves off the field this season, selling his double-gated residence in Tarzana for $2.2 million — about $200,000 more than he was asking.

The L.A. native, who attended Long Beach Polytechnic before playing college ball at the University of California, signed with the Rams in March and listed the traditional-style home for sale a month later. Records show the three-time Pro Bowl selection has owned it since 2013, when he paid $1.65 million.

Jackson added some palm trees to the motor court and painted the white exterior gray, but the 3,800-square-foot floor plan looks about the same as it did when he bought it. Whitewashed beams top the living room, and the family room features French doors that open to a covered patio. Another highlight comes in the media room complete with cheetah-print carpet.

1 / 12 The exterior. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 2 / 12 The entry. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 3 / 12 The family room. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 5 / 12 The media room. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 6 / 12 The bedroom. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 7 / 12 The deck. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 8 / 12 The pool. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 9 / 12 The backyard. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 10 / 12 The guesthouse. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 11 / 12 The recording studio. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions) 12 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (Lisa Ren / PostRAIN Productions)

Advertisement

Elsewhere are four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a primary suite with access to a balcony that spans the entire backside of the home. It overlooks a landscaped yard with a swimming pool and spa, as well as a one-bedroom guesthouse set up as a recording studio.

After a college career at California that saw him rack up the third-most receiving yards in school history, Jackson was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008. To date, the 34-year-old has gained 10,797 receiving yards and scored 57 touchdowns with five NFL teams.

Lee Mintz and Rosa Gil of Compass held the listing. Lana Mitsevich of New Vision Real Estate & Investment represented the buyer.